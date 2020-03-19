Birdie Is 1! Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Daughter Ahead of Her First Birthday

Happy first birthday, Birdie Mae!

Ahead of her youngest child turning 1, Jessica Simpson shared a photo of the birthday girl to her Instagram feed on Wednesday night, which featured little Birdie in a pair of white pajamas with a gold star pattern.

The towheaded youngster looks right into the camera for the snapshot, grasping on to the white spindles of her family home’s staircase as she sits on the hardwood landing.

“Everyone say nighty nite to the sun because tomorrow I’m turning 1 💫⭐️💫 #BIRDIEMAE,” Simpson, 39, wrote in the adorable image’s caption.

Simpson recently celebrated her baby girl turning 11 months old in February, sharing a black-and-white shot of the mother-daughter duo captured by photographer Kristin Burns.

“This yummy Birdie is 11 months today!!! I can’t even believe how fast time goes, but when I think about it, I’m like, ‘Good Lord I have done so much in a year!!!’ Ha #BIRDIEMAE,” the actress and singer wrote alongside her post.

It certainly has been a busy 12 months for the star. Aside from giving birth to Birdie — whom Simpson and husband Eric Johnson share alongside son Ace Knute, 6½, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi’ Drew, 7½ — she has been focused on running her billion-dollar clothing line and releasing her brand new memoir, Open Book.

In the book’s pages, Simpson reveals how her children helped push her toward sobriety, recalling the “rock bottom” moment she hit after realizing she couldn’t help dress her children for Halloween 2017 because she wasn’t in any state to do so after drinking.

“I was terrified of letting them see me in that shape,” Simpson writes. “I am ashamed to say that I don’t know who got them into their costumes that night.”

Of her hard-earned sobriety since then, she adds, “There’s just no better gift. There’s no better gift I can give my kids, there’s no better gift I can give my husband. More importantly, there’s no better gift I can give myself.”