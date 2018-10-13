Pregnant Jessica Simpson Is 'Constantly Cracking Up' from Her Kids' Questions About New Sibling

Jessica Simpson‘s kids want to know everything about their sibling on the way — and they couldn’t be asking their parents funnier questions!

“The questions I get on the daily from Maxwell and Ace are hilarious,” the shoe designer and singer, 38, who is pregnant with her third child, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending QVC’s FFANY Shoes on Sale breast cancer fundraiser on Thursday.

“They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby,” she explained, choosing just a few of their silly inquiries.

The soon-to-be mother of three added that she and her husband Eric Johnson, 39, “are constantly cracking up and trying to figure out how to be honest… but not traumatize them or the friends and teachers we know they are sharing every detail with!”

Simpson and the former NFL player share son Ace Knute, 5, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6.

Simpson also told PEOPLE that “so far” her pregnancy is “going well.”

“I feel really good and we are all so excited,” she remarked, adding that “this time around I am also focused on Maxwell and Ace, who have their own very active calendars and social lives at this point — so it’s going by extremely fast!”

Asked what the craziest part of her third pregnancy has been so far, Simpson went on to detail the “vivid pregnancy” dreams she’s been having.

“Well, I fly to get from place to place in my dreams this time around. It’s pretty weird but also fun,” she explained. “I keep a dream book next to my bed to try to get to the psychology of these vivid pregnancy dream[s]!”

As for her pregnancy cravings, Simpson shared she’s been hungry for “anything cinnamon — from a bun to a hot tamale.”

After making her baby bump debut on the pink carpet at the event, the show designer — who heads up a billion-dollar fashion empire — received the Fashion Footwear Association of New York’s Fashion Icon award, one of the night’s biggest honors.

“I’m very humbled to receive this,” she said during her acceptance speech. “I don’t really understand how I can be an icon. That’s kind of crazy to me. I feel a little bit young and right now I’m waddling and so I don’t know how iconic this is.”

The star also joked that her pregnancy hormones may get the best of her emotions up on stage when she began talking about the charitable element of the night. “I have all these pregnancy hormones and I’m constantly crying and I’m very emotional, and so like my mom said, in our family, we’ve experienced breast cancer, so what FFANY and QVC have done to raise money and awareness for breast cancer is absolutely remarkable and I just appreciate you guys so much for having me up here and for saying that I’m kind of cool, it means a lot.”

The actress and singer revealed in September that she and her husband are expecting baby No. 3, a daughter, more than five years after welcoming their second child, son Ace.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” Simpson wrote alongside a snap of Ace and his big sister Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, surrounded by pink balloons. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

A source previously PEOPLE that the family “are SO excited” about the baby on the way. “Maxwell and Ace cannot wait — and it was a very happy surprise,” the insider added.