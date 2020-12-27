Jessica Simpson Celebrates Christmas with Her Husband Eric Johnson and Their 3 Kids

Jessica Simpson's gang's all here!

The actress, singer and fashion designer, 40, was joined by her entire immediate family to celebrate Christmas on Friday. In her Instagram series, Simpson, 40, posed with her husband Eric Johnson as well as daughters Birdie Mae, 21 months, and Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 8½, plus son Ace Knute, 7.

"Christmas pajama twins #MAXIDREW," the mom of three wrote along with a photo of her and her eldest child.

Simpson also showed off her figure in a photo captured by her husband. "So I thought Eric was taking a photo from the waist up," she captioned the image, which friend Jessica Alba commented: "You so fit!!!"

In September 2019, Simpson told fans and followers that she lost 100 lbs. after the birth of her daughter Birdie.

When Birdie had her first holiday season last year, Simpson posted a sweet photo with her husband and three kids, admitting it wasn't easy to get everyone smiling in the same frame on Thanksgiving.

"Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home!!" the "I Think I'm in Love with You" singer wrote at the time. "I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude. Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving!"

Simpson's expression of gratitude was extra poignant, as it came two weeks after she revealed on social media that her whole family was hit by several illnesses and injuries over the previous week and a half.

"It was a challenging 10 days for the family. Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off," the mother of three shared on Instagram at the time.

The Johnson children certainly know how to embrace a holiday, where it be sweet or spooky! In October, Birdie, Ace and Maxwell all dressed up in elaborate costumes to celebrate Halloween.

In the photo, shared to Instagram by Simpson, the three little ones struck a pose in the backyard of their family home, with Birdie in a pink tutu and fuzzy hoodie. Meanwhile, her older brother and sister opted for something a little spookier in their respective mummy and Disney villain ensembles.