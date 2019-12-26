Holiday Cheer! Jessica Simpson Rings in Christmas with Husband Eric Johnson and Their Three Kids

Image zoom Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson and kids Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Birdie Mae‘s first Christmas has officially commenced!

Jessica Simpson, her 9-month-old daughter and the rest of the family — Simpson’s husband Eric Johnson and their two older kids Ace Knute, 6, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7½ — posed for a group snapshot Wednesday in honor of the yuletide holiday on Wednesday.

In the picture, the family of five poses in front of their huge, decked-out Christmas tree. Johnson, 40, holds little Birdie Mae, while Simpson, wearing a leopard-print dress and cropped black jacket, lovingly has her arms around Ace and Maxi.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from our family to yours 🎄” Simpson, 39, wrote in the caption for the festive photo.

Simpson also shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of herself and her two daughters wearing matching cheetah-print onesies.

“Christmas Eve PJs,” the mother of three wrote atop the snap, along with a Christmas tree GIF.

Image zoom Jessica Simpson with daughters Birdie Mae and Maxi Drew Jessica Simpson/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: Jessica Simpson Picks Her Favorite Holiday Gifts for Every Member of the Family

It has been a busy holiday season for Simpson and her brood.

Two weeks after she shared that they were fighting off a series of ailments including “lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing and a concussion,” the family of five celebrated Thanksgiving together with a sweet group snapshot.

“Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home!” Simpson captioned her autumn-infused photograph. “I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude.”

“Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving!” the actress, singer and fashion designer concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Calls Daughter Birdie Her “Dimple Double” in Adorable Twinning Picture

Her family celebration this week comes a little more than a week after Simpson took in her two older kids’ school holiday concert — but not without a slight snafu!

The family was all decked out in their seasonal best for the event, wearing various shades of red and green, while Johnson was dressed in a hilarious sweater decorated with the likeness of a shirtless “buff” Santa on the front. (Daughter Birdie was not pictured.)

And despite their picture-perfect poses, Simpson’s experience with the concert did come with some hurdles. In a follow-up post, the Open Book author shared a hilarious snapshot that captured her trying to get out of her car with the seat belt still buckled.

“This is what Christmas season does to a mom 😜 #stuckinmyseatbelt,” Simpson captioned it.