Jessica Simpson Channels Barbie at Daughter Birdie's 'Tutu Cute' 3rd Birthday Party

"The perfect day for the perfect Bird," Jessica Simpson said of Birdie's tutu-themed birthday party

Jessica Simpson is daughter Birdie Mae's very own life-size Barbie doll!

To celebrate her youngest daughter, who turned 3 on March 19, the singer and fashion designer, 41, hosted a Barbie and tutu-themed party at her home Sunday, per a release shared with PEOPLE.

Simpson's flirty ensemble consisted of a hot pink blazer, pink mini dress, and blush peep-toe sandals with matching sunglasses, while the guest of honor wore a ruffled tutu dress that included sparkles and different shades of tulle. Their complementary looks were showcased in an oversized Barbie doll box that read, "You can be anything".

The adorable tot's friends wore their own special tulle skirts from Tutu Du Monde to go with the theme. They also created their own unique bracelets with Little Words Project and had a glamorous makeover at a braid bar, topping off the festivities with tutu-inspired cotton candy from Twisted for Sugar.

Jessica Simpson celebrated her youngest, Birdie's 3rd birthday with a Barbie Tutu themed party Credit: Gloria Mesa

"Birdie's dream house party was tutu cute! I can't believe our girl is 3!," Simpson wrote alongside a carousel of snaps from Birdie's fun day - which included a photo of Simpson, the birthday girl, husband Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell Drew, 9, and son Ace Knute, 8.

Simpson then saluted the team that helped create the celebration: "Thank you @balloonandpaper for mesmerizing all of us with stunning rainbow installations, and @xobloom for the gorgeous florals. @whambamevents- thank you for creating the vision, talent and passion to working so hard to creating the perfect day."

"Birdie is everyone's favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone," Simpson beamed. "The perfect day for the perfect Bird. Thank you to everyone that made her wishes come true before she even blew out her candles."

Jessica Simpson celebrated her youngest, Birdie's 3rd birthday with a Barbie Tutu themed party Credit: Gloria Mesa

Simpson went on to say she "wish[es] everyone of you could hang out with Birdie for 5 minutes so you could belly laugh, listen to her stories because you cannot get a word in (you will be shushed), and feel the abundance of joy her spirit radiates."

"Not a soul loves life more than Birdie and I am blessed to be her mother!," she concluded.

In a follow-up post of the mother-daughter duo, Simpson wrote, "This is 3! Thank you @tutudumonde for the fancy fun tutu fairytale celebration!"

She concluded, "Little Miss birthday Bird fell asleep snuggling her party tutu."

Birdie already has her mother's style, and Simpson can't wait to pass some of her most iconic pieces to her daughters.