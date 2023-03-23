Jessica Simpson Shares Photos from Daughter Birdie's Unicorn-Themed 4th Birthday: 'Born to Shine'

Jessica Simpson wanted her little girl's birthday celebration to mirror her shiny spirit.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the mom of three, 42, shared photos from the unicorn-themed birthday celebrations for daughter Birdie Mae's fourth birthday.

"Birdie Mae Johnson is 4!!! This adorable wonder of a unicorn kiddo illuminates every color in the rainbow…her favorite color," the proud mom wrote. "Birdie magically makes us laugh AT ALL TIMES capturing attention from EVERYONE!

"She is uniquely and effortlessly herself. This little lady celebrates and twirls through her life in tutus with a pure unique understanding in her soul of glitter sparkles. We love her SO VERY MUCH and she knows it," she continued.

"Birdie is a symphony of STARDUST and born to SHINE. I smiled the entire time writing this because even when she isn't home, I feel her presence glowing inside of me. Bird puts the HAPPY to the BIRTHDAY."

The photos feature the preschooler having a blast with unicorn face paint, dressed in a purple sequined tulle dress and a fuzzy pink coat.

A family photo included in the set shows Simpson's three kids with husband Eric Johnson, all looking grown up. Ace Knute, 9, made a zany face in the photo while Maxwell, 10½, sported some seriously impressive makeup.

In the caption of a recent post, the "With You" songstress hinted that her mini-me could follow in her famous footsteps.

"Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speakers," Simpson captioned the photo series. "Very familiar if I do say so myself 😜."

In the first photo in the series, the mom of three was seen standing with her husband while holding Birdie. The second pic in the carousel featured a cute mother-daughter moment, with Simpson holding Birdie as both smiled big for the camera.

Simpson's mom, Tina Simpson, joined her daughter and granddaughter for the next photo in the series, while the last photo featured Birdie with her parents and some of her grandparents, as well as family friends.