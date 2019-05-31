Jessica Simpson Shows Off Impressive Supply of Pumped Breast Milk for Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson is one productive milk-making mama!

The singer couldn’t resist showing off her plentiful supply of pumped breast milk on Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo featuring dozens of filled bags for her 10-week-old daughter Birdie Mae.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Each bag, which bore the Medela brand name, was labeled neatly with its respective date of collection, and appeared to sit inside a freezer container.

“I’m starting to think we should add breast milk to the Jessica Simpson Collection 🤣,” Simpson, 38, joked in the snapshot’s caption.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram. Inset: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Multiple stars chimed in with comments lauding Simpson for her achievement — like fellow new mom of three Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who wrote, “Damn girl send me some booby milk vibes.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Breast Pumping While Driving, at the Oscars and with Jake Gyllenhaal: Celeb Moms’ Craziest Stories

Simpson seems to have had little trouble producing enough milk for her third child, who was born on March 19 and joined the star, her husband Eric Johnson and their two older children: son Ace Knute, 6 next month, and daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7.

The singer, actress and businesswoman couldn’t resist showing off the fruits of her pumping labor on Instagram in early April, posting a photo of a full 5 oz. bottle of breast milk.

“This is what success feels like,” wrote Simpson, adding a cow emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lynn Spears Says She’s “On-Demand” Breastfeeding Baby Ivey, Once Fed Her at a Softball Game

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE this month, new mom Tamron Hall expressed her admiration for Simpson’s feat — but she also admitted she couldn’t help feeling “insecure,” considering her struggles in breastfeeding her own newborn: son Moses, 5 weeks.

“Jessica Simpson posted something showing how much breast milk she had produced, and I was shaking my fists at the sky like, ‘Jessicaaaa Simpsonnnn! You and your milk supply!’ ” joked the former Today co-anchor, 48.

Luckily, Hall has since come to terms with the “fed is best” mentality, as opposed to the oft-touted “breast is best.”

“A mentally healthy mom is best, and this was breaking me down,” she revealed to PEOPLE. “I started calling all my friends who have breastfed, and a couple of them confessed to me, ‘Listen, at night I gave formula so I could sleep.’ I’m like, ‘You’re just telling me this now? I’m about to knock back a bottle of Jack Daniels!’ “