Babies "R" Us held an exclusive fashion show Saturday to celebrate the launch of the Jessica Simpson Baby 2016 fall collection

Jessica Simpson is tapping into her inner child for her latest fashion feat!

On Saturday, the actress, singer and fashion designer’s newest clothing line for babies and toddlers debuted via a fashion show at Babies “R” Us in Simpson’s hometown of Fort Worth, Texas.

The event celebrating the Jessica Simpson Baby Fall 2016 collection — which is launching exclusively with Babies “R” Us — featured adorable girls modeling all the latest fashions.

Aside from a sneak peek at the collection’s newest pieces, attendees enjoyed music, desserts, giveaways and an exclusive Snapchat filter.

Image zoom



Eric Younkin Photography c/o Jessica Simpson Collection

Image zoom



Eric Younkin Photography c/o Jessica Simpson Collection

Image zoom



Eric Younkin Photography c/o Jessica Simpson Collection

“Imagine how adorable your little girl will look in these timeless, vintage-inspired styles!” the Babies “R” Us website for the line says, promising a variety of looks including animal prints, stripes, sweet messages, peplum, fringe and more.

The new baby line joins an existing girls’ line designed by Simpson, 36. Though Jessica Simpson Baby is launching with products exclusive to Babies “R” Us, separate products will be available at other retailers in mid-August.

Image zoom



Eric Younkin Photography c/o Jessica Simpson Collection

Image zoom



Eric Younkin Photography c/o Jessica Simpson Collection

One person who is already a fan of the styles dreamed up by Simpson? Her 4-year-old lookalike daughter Maxwell Drew. Though she wasn’t among the models at the debut of her mom’s newest line, Maxwell has sported pieces designed by Simpson in the past.

“I love being able to see [Maxwell] in the brand. It melts my heart!” Simpson, who is also mom to 3-year-old Ace Knute, wrote in 2014 next to a photo she posted to Instagram.

Image zoom



Eric Younkin Photography c/o Jessica Simpson Collection

Simpson — who has not only clothing lines, but shoes, fragrances, accessories and even home goods under the belt of her $1 billion empire — is already thinking about future styles for Maxwell, too.

“The JS Collection is timeless, just like the shell pink long fringe vest,” she told PEOPLE in July of her Spring/Summer 2016 collection, adding, “It is a special piece I can hand down to my daughter one day.”