Jessica Simpson Dons a Bikini to Show Off Her Baby Bump as Her Due Date Fast Approaches

Jessica Simpson is finally approaching the finishing line of what has been a tough pregnancy!

On Monday, the “I Think I’m in Love With You” singer, 38, shared snap to her Instagram and Twitter that featured the soon-to-be mom of three wearing a multi-colored print bikini top that showed off her baby bump.

Putting her own personalized spin onto the word “gestation,” Simpson simply captioned the shot, “Jess-tation.”

While no stranger to being pregnant, Simpson third pregnancy has not been smooth sailing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jessica Simpson

First, the expectant mother has found herself experiencing extreme foot swelling in the final months of her pregnancy. The swelling, which is called edema, is common in the hands, face, legs, ankles, and feet and is completely normal during pregnancies.

Shortly after poking fun at her problem with a hilarious take on the viral “10-year-challenge” in January and asking her followers for remedies, the singer tried out a technique to help alleviate her condition.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson ‘Needed to Walk Out a Lot of Anxiety’ Amid Challenging Weeks of Pregnancy

Sharing a photo of her swollen foot, Simpson wrote that she was experimenting with cupping therapy, an ancient Chinese massage therapy technique thought to increase blood circulation. The star proudly showed off the favorable results shortly after posting an image of her foot with three suction cup-like tools on it.

“SKANKLES aka Skinny Ankles 😜,” she captioned an image of her noticeably less swollen foot.

Jessica Simpson's foot Jessica Simpson/Instagram (2)

Simpson then revealed she had suffered from several health problems throughout her pregnancy, including bronchitis and sciatica pain.

“After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today 🤣 I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!” she wrote on Feb. 3 alongside a selfie that found her posing for the camera while getting some fresh air.

Her most recent bout with bronchitis came exactly a month later and kept her in the hospital for a week. It was the singer’s fourth time in two months contracting the illness, she explained in a post on Instagram earlier this month.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter

Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Her pregnancy woes also meant a trip to the bathroom went horribly wrong after she got a little too comfortable on the toilet seat.

“Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant 🤦🏼‍♀️” the expectant mother wrote on Instagram in February alongside a shot of her holding up the now-broken seat cover.

RELATED: From Broken Toilets to Swollen Ankles: Jessica Simpson’s Pregnancy Woes

Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson/Instagram

The star also revealed that she has developed severe acid reflux as a result of her pregnancy. Things got so bad for her that she was unable to comfortably sleep in her own bed and resorted to buying a new recliner to get some proper rest.

“Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner 😂🤣🤗” she captioned the photo on Instagram, which featured Simpson — wearing sweatpants, slippers, and a sweater with a fur neck lining — laying in her new cozy chair with her thumb up.

RELATED: Expectant Mom Jessica Simpson Breaks the Toilet Seat: ‘Don’t Lean Back When Pregnant

According to Healthline, being pregnant can trigger the body to experience acid reflux. Hormone changes cause esophagus muscles to relax and can allow acid to travel back up especially when someone is lying down.

The site also reports that acid reflux is likely to happen during the second and third trimester when the stomach is experiencing more pressure from the growing baby and causing food and acid to be pushed into the esophagus.