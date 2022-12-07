Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip to Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'

Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross, sisters and moms of three, got in some quality time with their families on a ski trip to Aspen last month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 01:23 PM
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson's Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip in Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Photo: Jessica Simpson/instagram

Jessica Simpson's brood knows how to do a fun-filled family trip!

On Tuesday, the fashion designer shared photos from a massive family ski trip to Aspen with husband Eric Johnson and their kids, plus sister Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross and her three children — Ziggy Blu, 2, Jagger Snow, 7, and Bronx, 14.

The siblings were also joined by dad Joe Simpson, mom Tina Simpson and the "Irresistible" singer's in-laws.

In three Instagram photo carousels, the 42-year-old showed the family's fun times together, from hitting the slopes in a chic ski suit and a red lip to watching their kids spend quality time together.

"Snow Bunnies 🐰," she captioned one set of shots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her post captioned "Winter Wonderland ❄️," Jessica shared more sweet family moments, including an effortlessly stylish selfie with her mom and sister.

Another cute shot showed cousins Birdie Mae, 3, and Jagger huddled together in their winter weather gear. Meanwhile, Jessica's oldest, Maxwell Drew, looked bored but fashionable sitting at a table in a silver metallic winter coat with oversized sunglasses and a pout.

Later, the 10-year-old could be seen sleeping on a couch with aunt Ashlee, half sitting next to her and half on her lap.

A rare shot got almost all the cousins in one photo, with Bronx behind the stroller where Ziggy sat as Maxwell stood beside him, making a bug-eyed face. Jessica's son Ace Knute, 9, posed with a big smile and an arm around cousin Jagger. Missing from the shot was Jessica's youngest, daughter Birdie.

During the family trip, which appeared to have taken place over the week of Thanksgiving, the family also celebrated Bronx's 14th birthday.

"BRONX happy birthday my grown boy," the "Pieces of Me" singer wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo, where she smiled widely next to her teenage son. "Can't believe you are 14. You are the kindest, and coolest. I am so lucky to be your mom."

Sharing a selfie of the two together, dad Pete Wentz, also wished his son a happy birthday on his Instagram Story. "Happy birthday to my guy. Lucky to be your dad," he wrote.

Related Articles
Ashlee Simpson Ross Celebrates 'Kindest and Coolest' Son Bronx on 14th Birthday: 'My Grown Boy'
Ashlee Simpson Ross Celebrates 'Kindest and Coolest' Son Bronx on 14th Birthday: 'My Grown Boy'
jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Nephew Bronx's 14th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'You Are a Gift'
Jessica Simpson Poses with Mom Tina and Daughter Maxwell in 'Cozy' Three Generation Photo
Jessica Simpson Poses with Mom Tina and Daughter Maxwell in 'Cozy' Three Generations Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkUH48DvX3G/ ashleesimpsonross's profile picture ashleesimpsonross Verified Happy birthday Ziggy Blu can’t believe you are 2! We love you so much Credit: Ashlee Simpson Ross Instagram
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Family Photo with All 3 Kids in Honor of Son Ziggy's 2nd Birthday
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Daughter Birdie's 'Bold, Powerful' Playroom
Jessica Simpson Gives a Tour of Daughter Birdie's 'Bold' and 'Playful' Room — See Inside!
Luke Bryan
Celeb Snow Bunnies! Stars Are Hitting the Ski Slopes from Colorado to the Swiss Alps
Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin’ ; Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Birdie, 3, Showing Off Her 'Seasonal Style'
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Daughter, Jagger Snow, Back to School
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Jagger's Sassy Back to School Photo: 'First Grade Here She Comes!'
Ashlee Simpson Ross/Instagram
Ashlee Simpson Ross' Son Bronx, 13, Looks All Grown Up in 'London Dinner Date' Photo with Mom
jessica simpson, maxwell drew
Jessica Simpson's Daughter, 10, Is Photographer Behind Mom's Style Shoot - See the Incredible Shot!
Ashlee Simpson Ross family photo at bday party
Ashlee Simpson Ross Takes Son Ziggy to See Grandma Diana Ross Perform for First Time: 'Love You'
These two had an amazing first day of school!
Jessica Simpson's Kids Maxwell, 10, and Ace, 9, Look All Grown Up in First Day of School Photo
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee
Jessica Simpson Shows Off 'Sister Pride' in Glam Selfie with 'Ride or Die' Ashlee Simpson Ross
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross Family Photos
Ashlee Simpson Ross Laughs Over Telephone Booth Photo Fail with Daughter Jagger, 6: 'Good Try'
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 10, Looks All Grown Up Modeling Mom's New Roller Skates Line
Jessica Simpson , Selena Gomez
Jessica Simpson Says Selena Gomez Babysat Daughter Maxwell, 10, and Took Her to Her First Concert