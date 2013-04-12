Jessica and Ashlee Simpson Debut Charity T-Shirt

After a year of reviewing submissions, the sisters and co-designers choose a winning design that will benefit pal Jessica Seinfeld's Baby Buggy organization.

Image zoom



courtesy Jessica Simpson; Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

After a year of reviewing submissions, sisters Ashlee and Jessica Simpson have chosen a winner for their T-shirt design contest.

New and expectant mom Jessica announced the exciting news on her Facebook page on Monday.

The winning illustration, which features a medley of colorful graphic hearts, was created by El Paso, TX-based artist Natalie Baca and will be included in the current Jessica Simpson Girls collection.