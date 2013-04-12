Jessica and Ashlee Simpson Debut Charity T-Shirt
After a year of reviewing submissions, the sisters and co-designers choose a winning design that will benefit pal Jessica Seinfeld's Baby Buggy organization.
After a year of reviewing submissions, sisters Ashlee and Jessica Simpson have chosen a winner for their T-shirt design contest.
New and expectant mom Jessica announced the exciting news on her Facebook page on Monday.
The winning illustration, which features a medley of colorful graphic hearts, was created by El Paso, TX-based artist Natalie Baca and will be included in the current Jessica Simpson Girls collection.
- And not only is the tee ($20) adorable, but 100 percent of its proceeds will be donated to their pal Jessica Seinfeld‘s organization, Baby Buggy, which helps support new mothers in need.
- Love the top as much as we do? It’s currently available in select Dillard’s and Macy’s stores.