Jessica Seinfeld Shares Rare Photos with Kids in Italy: 'Reunited After Too Many Months Apart'

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld share sons Shepherd Kellen, 16, and Julian Kai, 19, plus daughter Sascha, 21

Angela Andaloro
Published on August 10, 2022
Photo: Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

Jerry Seinfeld and his family are enjoying a sweet reunion in Italy.

On Tuesday, Jessica Seinfeld shared some rare shots of the couple with their kids on a trip to Capri, Italy. The couple's kids, Shepherd Kellen, 16, Julian Kal, 19, and Sascha, 21, are featured in the family photos.

"We are all reunited after too many months apart," she captioned one of the photos.

The first photo shows Jerry, Jessica and Sascha smiling together. In another photo, Jessica poses in between two of her kids on a boat.

Jessica Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld, daugther
Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

In November, the family got together to celebrate Sascha's 21st birthday with a 1920s-themed party.

"We are parents of a 21 year old!" Jessica, 50, wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of herself and Jerry at the celebration.

"She is the greatest. Best sister. Best friend. Best IDK. Best sister x2. Happy birthday," Jessica wrote with a series of photos on her story.

RELATED: Jerry Seinfeld 'Never' Loses His Temper with His Kids - But Then His Daughter Watched 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Sascha Seinfeld
Jessica Seinfeld/Instagram

Jessica previously opened up about parenting their three kids with the Seinfeld star, whom she called "an incredible father," admitting to Parents magazine that fatherhood didn't immediately come natural to him.

"The nicest way to say this is that he wasn't a natural when our kids were born," she said in May 2020. "He wasn't immediately pushing strollers and carrying babies. He jokes that it took him a good 10 years to warm up."

Jerry and Jessica tied the knot on Christmas Day in 1999, a year after they met.

