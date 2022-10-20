Jessica Seinfeld is a proud mom.

The Vegan, At Times author, 51, shared the trailer for the long-overdue fifth season of Inside Amy Schumer on Thursday, revealing a fun little detail about her daughter, Sascha, whom she shares with husband and comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

"Congratulations @amyschumer on a new season of Inside Amy Schumer!" Jessica wrote in the caption. "The show is brilliant, and - proud mom alert - what an honor for @saschaseinfeld to have been a writer on a sketch in the first episode."

Jessica also shared her pride in an Instagram Story, which read: "Inside Amy Schumer is back and as great as ever. Congratulations @amyschumer and your brilliant writers, which includes a sketch by our baby @saschaseinfeld."

Sascha, 21, reposted her mother's story, writing that she is "honored" to have been a part of the "incredible" season of the comedienne's sketch show.

The family often shares their support for each other online, including last year when Sascha turned 21 and her parents threw her a 1920s-themed party, which was also attended by her brothers Shepherd Kellen, 16, and Julian Kal, 19.

"We are parents of a 21-year-old!" Jessica wrote with photos of the party. "She is the greatest. Best sister. Best friend. Best IDK. Best sister x2. Happy birthday."

Jessica previously told Parents in 2020 that Jerry, 68, is "an incredible father" but admitted he needed some time to get there.

"The nicest way to say this is that he wasn't a natural when our kids were born," Jessica said. "He wasn't immediately pushing strollers and carrying babies. He jokes that it took him a good 10 years to warm up."

Jerry and Jessica tied the knot on Christmas Day in 1999, a year after they met.