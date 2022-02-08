Jessica Marie Garcia Welcomes Baby Girl Selena Grey with Husband: 'Love of My Life'

The On My Block star announced she gave birth to her first baby with husband Adam Celorier on Feb. 4

Jessica Marie Garcia's newest addition is here.

The On My Block star welcomed her first baby with husband Adam Celorier, a daughter named Selena Grey, on Feb. 4, she announced on Instagram Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Garcia, 34, shared a carousel of photos of the newborn, in addition to a loving caption in honor of her little one's arrival.

The slideshow, which included snaps of Selena sleeping and being held by her father, also featured a video of Garcia and the nurses dancing in the hospital room to "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang following the infant's birth.

"2.4.22 💕 the love of my life was born. 🍼 Selena Grey you have no idea how much you are loved. After five trying days of induction you came into this world with a bang and it's already become a better place with you in it. 💝," the Liv and Maddie alum wrote.

Garcia also gave a special shoutout to the doctors and nurses who were "by our side day after day."

"After every back step they held our hands and kept our spirits high knowing she would be here one way or another," the actress continued. "We would not have made it without them. I'll never be able to thank you enough. We don't take care of these incredible caregivers enough."

She went on to praise her "unbelievable" husband for being "the best support I could have ever dreamt of having" throughout her pregnancy and delivery.

"I am so lucky to have you as my husband and Selena is blessed to have you as her daddy," she added. "I love you so much. Thank you for never leaving my side."

Garcia concluded the post with a heartfelt message for her daughter: "To my Selena, I promise to give you all my love and remind you as often as possible how much I went through to get you here. 😉 you were worth every second x10000 but as the saying goes…Anything for Selena (s)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Garcia first shared her exciting pregnancy news with PEOPLE back in November.

"I'm going to be a mommy! Feels so good to finally tell the world our beautiful little secret," she said at the time. "My husband Adam and I are expecting our first child in February of 2022!"

"I still can't believe it! We are over the moon excited and so thankful to God for blessing us with this opportunity to be parents," she later wrote on Instagram. "Mommy and daddy love you soooo much and we can't wait to meet you!! Now get off mommy's bladder! 💕"

Last month, Garcia and her husband celebrated their daughter with pink winter wonderland-themed baby shower.

Held at the Lombardi House, a fully restored Victorian-style farmhouse in the heart of Hollywood, California, Garcia was joined by her close friends and family for the celebration, including her On My Block costars and This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz.