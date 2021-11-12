Jessica Marie Garcia and husband Adam Celorier are expecting their first baby in February 2022

On My Block's Jessica Marie Garcia Expecting First Baby with Husband: 'Beautiful Little Secret'

Jessica Marie Garcia is going to be a mom!

The actress, 34, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Adam Celorier in February, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm going to be a mommy! Feels so good to finally tell the world our beautiful little secret," Garcia tells PEOPLE. "My husband Adam and I are expecting our first child in February of 2022!"

In exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE, Garcia, who currently stars in the hit Netflix series On My Block, reveals her baby bump underneath a pleated taupe dress. The star cradles her bare stomach as she looks away from the camera.

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

Jess G Credit: Patty Othon

Garcia and Celorier recently celebrated three years of marriage in October.

On Valentine's Day, the actress paid tribute to her husband with a sweet social media post.

"You've shown me what it is to be truly supported and loved in every way. You've always stood by my side and been the partner I didn't know existed but always prayed for," she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the couple. "I love you more than anything and everything. There's no one else I'd want to go on this wild ride with. 🥂 ♥️✨"

The Cuban-Mexican-American actress first got her big break on the ABC Family series Huge. She also starred in all four seasons of Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie opposite Dove Cameron.