Jessica Leccia on Her Favorite Maternity Outfits
Pregnancy offers women the chance to buy a brand new wardrobe, but actress Jessica Leccia — expecting her first child in June — is trying to get the most out of her clothes before purchasing maternity wear. For that reason, she is a fan of Free People clothing because “they cut things really long, like tank tops, which I can still wear.”
Before becoming pregnant, Jessica loved pants by 7 For All Mankind and that hasn’t changed, thanks to the company’s offering of maternity jeans. “I live in [7 For All Mankind] jeans and I’ve decided that I actually like their maternity jeans because you don’t have to button, and that’s nice.” One maternity item that the actress is looking forward to purchasing is summer dresses.
Jessica, 33, has portrayed the character of Natalia Rivera on the daytime serial Guiding Light since April 25, 2007. She and husband Brian Malloy were married May 3rd, 2008 in Puerto Rico.
Source: Soap Opera Digest, March 31st issue