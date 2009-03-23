Jessica Leccia on Her Favorite Maternity Outfits

Pregnancy offers women the chance to buy a brand new wardrobe, but actress Jessica Leccia — expecting her first child in June — is trying to get the most out of her clothes before purchasing maternity wear. For that reason, she is a fan of Free People clothing because “they cut things really long, like tank tops, which I can still wear.”

Before becoming pregnant, Jessica loved pants by 7 For All Mankind and that hasn’t changed, thanks to the company’s offering of maternity jeans. “I live in [7 For All Mankind] jeans and I’ve decided that I actually like their maternity jeans because you don’t have to button, and that’s nice.” One maternity item that the actress is looking forward to purchasing is summer dresses.