Jessica Hart Welcomes Second Baby with Fiancé James Kirkham

Jessica Hart's newest little one has arrived!

The Australian model, 35, welcomed her second baby with her race car driver fiancé James Kirkham on Tuesday, Feb. 2, she announced on Instagram.

Hart shared the news with a black and white photo of the infant's foot, while Kirkham posted a similar photo, holding their baby's feet in his hand, on his own Instagram account.

"2.2.22 💙" they both captioned the posts, prompting fans to speculate in the comments that the pair welcomed a baby boy.

The couple welcomed their first baby together, daughter Baby-Rae, in November 2020. (He is also dad to 7-year-old daughter Wren.) Hart first revealed that their newborn arrived on Monday, sharing a photo of Baby-Rae and writing, "And just like that, this big girl is a big sister .. 💙"

James Kirkham Credit: James Kirkham/Instagram

Hart first announced that she was pregnant with her second child in June, about six months after welcoming Baby-Rae.

"I just found out that I'm pregnant again, which is exciting," Hart shared in an Instagram video, adding that she's "only about six weeks" into the pregnancy. "Now, after the initial shock of having two babies under 2 — Baby will be 14 months when baby No. 2 arrives. James and I are really excited now, but it's a big thing."

"The biggest thing for me right now is I'm immediately pregnant and breastfeeding, so making sure I'm getting like the best and most-nutrient foods I can is probably my No. 1 priority right now," she continued. "And for those of you who don't know, I'm predominantly vegan, so that's something I'm going to start looking more into and really make sure I'm doing the right thing, taking the right vitamins and supplements."

Jessica Hart Instagram Credit: Jessica Hart Instagram

"I'm sure this will be great and everything's gonna be fine," the mom adds. "... I'm really excited to be going on this journey. I'm really excited for them to have each other. ... This is it. We're gonna have two kids under 2. It's gonna be a wild ride."

On his Instagram page, Kirkham shared a photo of the positive pregnancy test, captioning it with a simple red heart emoji.