New Mom Jessica Hart Opens Up About Her 'Little Newborn Bubble' with Daughter Baby-Rae

The model and her fiancé James Kirkham welcomed their first child together on Nov. 17, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE

Jessica Hart's one-and-only Baby is here!

The 34-year-old Australian model welcomed her first child, daughter Baby-Rae Kirkham, with fiancé James Kirkham on Nov. 17 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, with the newborn weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 21 inches long, Hart reveals exclusively with PEOPLE. The race car driver, 36, is also dad to 6½-year-old daughter Wren.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hart opens up to PEOPLE about life as a new mom and explains the meaning behind her baby girl's name.

"I think I'm doing really well," she says of mom life with the 6-week-old. "We're very much still in our little newborn bubble. I don't know what's going on with the world at the moment. It's just me and her getting through each day. We're both learning together. It's really cool."

"Unfortunately the poor little thing has colic so we have days with endless screaming that we can't do much about, but even that isn't that bad," adds Hart. "She can do no wrong in my eyes!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Ryan Davis

Image zoom Credit: Ryan Davis

Image zoom Credit: Ryan Davis

Hart says being pregnant during the pandemic meant "zero FOMO because nobody was doing anything" due to the lockdown. As for the delivery, natural with no epidural, she says they left the hospital two hours after giving birth and "were home by 9 p.m."

When deciding on a name for her newborn, Hart recalls always loving the name Baby after hearing it in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing with Jennifer Grey's lead character.

"I first heard it in the movie Dirty Dancing and always thought I'd love to name my daughter Baby. I was hesitant to ask James about it at first but we just weren't landing on a name," she says. "Finally, probably a month before she was born, I said what about Baby, and he said, 'Oh my gosh, I love it.' It's felt right ever since."

"My legal name is Jessica-Rae after my mother Rae and I wanted Baby to have something relating to me in her name as, naturally, she takes Kirkham as a last name," the model continues. "I was never a fan of the double last names so we've given Baby the hyphenated Rae too. Her legal name is Baby-Rae Kirkham, but we just call her Baby."