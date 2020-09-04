Model Mama! Jessica Hart Expecting First Child with Boyfriend James Kirkham: 'What a Blessing'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"We're so super duper excited about this awesome news," Jessica Hart captioned her Thursday pregnancy announcement, in part

Jessica Hart is pregnant!

The Australian model, 34, is expecting her first child with boyfriend James Kirkham, she announced on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of her holding up a positive First Response pregnancy test.

"@jameskirkham and I are officially PREGNANT," wrote Hart in her caption. "We're so super duper excited about this awesome news, especially at this time and amongst the mainly bleak news out there."

"What a blessing. We're so unbelievably grateful and happy!" she added.

The baby on the way will be the first for Hart and second for race-car driver Kirkham, who is already dad to 6½-year-old daughter Wren.

Hart also used her platform to bring attention to Every Mother Counts, an organization that is "dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere," their Instagram bio reads.

"I'd really love if everyone can JOIN ME in donating to @everymomcounts," Hart wrote. "Anything you can give really helps. This beautiful organization helps pregnant woman in need."

"I couldn't imagine going through this without some support. THANK YOU in advance to all of you that click the link in my bio and donate whatever you can!" she added.

Hart ended her caption by shouting out her followers and expressing her excitement for her own pregnancy, writing, "I couldn't be happier to be sharing this news with you. I love you all 🙌🏼"

Hart and Kirkham regularly post photos of each other and Wren on their respective social media accounts, and share big milestones that they've hit both separately and together — like in February, when the model revealed that she was moving to Los Angeles and had bought a house.

That same month, Kirkham shared a sweet selfie with his girlfriend and daughter, which featured birthday girl Wren perched atop her dad's shoulders, sticking her tongue out for the camera.

"Valentine's Day 2020. Happy 6th Birthday Wren! Thanks for being such a gift and reminding us the most important thing about love on this special day: selflessness," wrote the proud dad.