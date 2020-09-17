Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I couldn't imagine it any other way now!" Jessica Hart tells PEOPLE of initially being surprised by her baby's sex, sharing a video of the reveal

Pregnant Model Jessica Hart Reveals the Sex of Her First Child on the Way: 'So Beyond Excited'

It'll be a girl for Jessica Hart!

The pregnant model, 34, has revealed the sex of her first child on the way exclusively to PEOPLE, sharing a video of the moment she and boyfriend James Kirkham learned they are expecting a daughter to join the race-car driver's 6½-year-old daughter Wren.

Channeling the dad-to-be's high-adrenaline career, Hart and Kirkham had a loved one take the envelope containing the baby's sex and place the corresponding colored powder (pink for a girl or blue for a boy) in the path of a car's tires.

The couple couldn't contain their excitement as a pink cloud rose around them, cheering and celebrating with those gathered for the occasion and sharing a big hug.

"We're so beyond excited," Hart tells PEOPLE. "I really thought it was going to be a boy! I don't know why. I just saw myself as a mom of boys. You just never know. I couldn't imagine it any other way now!"

Image zoom Jessica Hart's sex reveal Ryan Davis

Hart announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this month, alongside a photo of her holding up a positive First Response pregnancy test.

"@jameskirkham and I are officially PREGNANT," wrote Hart in her caption. "We're so super duper excited about this awesome news, especially at this time and amongst the mainly bleak news out there."

"What a blessing. We're so unbelievably grateful and happy!" added the Australian model.

Hart told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, "I just can't believe I'm finally going to be a mother! I cannot wait. I feel like this is what I've always meant to be!"

Hart also used her platform to bring attention to Every Mother Counts, an organization that is "dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere," their Instagram bio reads.

"I'd really love if everyone can JOIN ME in donating to @everymomcounts," she wrote in her announcement. "Anything you can give really helps. This beautiful organization helps pregnant woman in need."

"I couldn't imagine going through this without some support. THANK YOU in advance to all of you that click the link in my bio and donate whatever you can!" added the mom-to-be.