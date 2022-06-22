Jessica Hart Shares First Photo of 4-Month-Old Son Glorious: 'Most Chill Baby'

Jessica Hart is debuting her baby boy to the world!

The Australian model, 36, and her race car driver fiancé James Kirkham celebrated a new addition to their family when their son was born in February. Their little boy joined daughter Baby-Rae, who the couple welcomed in November 2020. Kirkham is also dad to 7-year-old daughter Wren from a previous relationship.

On Wednesday, Hart shared the first photo of their 4-month-old son and revealed his moniker, Glorious Hart Kirkham, on Instagram.

"Here he is …. Our main man, Glorious! He came into our lives on 2.2.22 and has completed our family. He is the happiest most chill baby and his big sisters adore him 💛 #GloriousHartKirkham," Hart wrote.

The model shared a tiny glimpse at Glorious when she announced his birth in a February Instagram post. Hart shared the news with a black and white photo of the infant's foot, while Kirkham posted a similar photo on his own Instagram account, holding their baby's feet in his hand.

"2.2.22 💙" they both captioned the posts, prompting fans to speculate in the comments that the pair welcomed a baby boy.

Hart first revealed that their newborn arrived by sharing a photo of Baby-Rae and writing, "And just like that, this big girl is a big sister .. 💙"

Hart announced that she was pregnant with her second child in June 2021, about six months after welcoming Baby-Rae.

"I just found out that I'm pregnant again, which is exciting," Hart shared in an Instagram video. "Now, after the initial shock of having two babies under 2 — Baby will be 14 months when baby No. 2 arrives. James and I are really excited now, but it's a big thing."

"The biggest thing for me right now is I'm immediately pregnant and breastfeeding, so making sure I'm getting like the best and most-nutrient foods I can is probably my No. 1 priority right now," she continued. "And for those of you who don't know, I'm predominantly vegan, so that's something I'm going to start looking more into and really make sure I'm doing the right thing, taking the right vitamins and supplements."