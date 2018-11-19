Surprise — Jessica Chastain is a mom!

The It: Chapter Two actress, 41, and her husband of one year, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, have welcomed a daughter named Giulietta Chastain Passi, according to multiple reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple became parents on April 4, when their baby girl was born in Los Angeles, as reported by E! News on Monday.

A rep for Chastain did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and Jessica Chastain Rob Kim/Getty

Jessica Chastain

RELATED: Jessica Chastain Reveals She “Never Wanted to Get Married” Until She Met Her Now-Husband

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo tied the knot in June 2017 in his home country of Italy after five years of dating. The wedding took place in the northern Italian city of Treviso at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi, which is less than an hour north of Venice.

The two were joined by celebrity guests like Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway and Édgar Ramírez, who all made the trek to the Italian countryside for the wedding.

For their one-year wedding anniversary, the Molly’s Game star revealed to PEOPLE that she and her husband went to see Tony-winning musical The Band’s Visit and afterward enjoyed a special meal together.

“It was a lot of fun!” she said.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo John Rasimus/Barcroft Images/Barcroft Media/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: That’s Amore! Jessica Chastain Ties The Knot With Italian Boyfriend Gian Luca Passi De Preposulo



In June, Chastain told PEOPLE that although, when it comes to marriage, “It’s different for each person,” her own relationship has been “incredible” since she wed Passi de Preposulo.

“I was told that the first year of marriage would be really difficult and people warned me, but actually it’s incredible,” she said, explaining that she feels “happier being married in some strange way.”

The new baby is the first child for both.