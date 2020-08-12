Jessica Chastain Says Her Daughter, 2, 'Plays with Superheroes' — Including a Kamala Harris Doll

Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2018

Kamala Harris has Jessica Chastain's support — and her 2-year-old daughter Guiletta's!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A lot of kids play with Marvel characters and Barbies and that's fine, but my kid ... she plays with superheroes," said Chastain, 43, holding up the Harris figure. "Hello, madam vice president."

She captioned the Tuesday video on Twitter, "Queen Veep <3 @JoeBiden choose @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & my kid are HERE FOR IT."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ending weeks of ever-more-fervent speculation, Biden, 74, announced Tuesday that Harris was making history by becoming his running mate.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants — as my running mate," he tweeted.

Following the announcement, Harris wrote on Twitter that Biden "can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals," adding, "I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

Harris is the first Black woman and first Indian-American on either major party's presidential ticket. She is the fourth woman on a major presidential ticket, after Democratic vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in 2008 and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Image zoom From left: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris Maya Harris/Twitter

RELATED VIDEO: Sen. Kamala Harris Fires Back After She's Repeatedly Interrupted by Male Colleagues During Sessions Testimony

Chastain is one of many celebrities to speak out about her support of Harris joining the Democratic ticket for this November's election.

In the meantime, she and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo don't often discuss their child with the media, but the It: Chapter Two actress did comment on her big life change in the caption accompanying a Top Nine Instagram post from 2018.

"I know that I haven't been as present on insta this past year. Thank you all for respecting my privacy while I was blessed with the gift of becoming a mother," Chastain wrote. "I must say that 2018 has been the best year of my life. So much love and joy to all of you. Happy New Year ❤️"