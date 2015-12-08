The actress and her husband are expecting their fourth child, she announced Monday on Instagram

The holiday season is bringing more than cheer for actress Jessica Capshaw.

The Grey’s Anatomy star announced on Monday that she and her husband, Honest Company co-founder Christopher Gavigan, are expecting their fourth child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“The holidays have certainly arrived … All of our lives are being added to by the lights, the music and cheer!!” she captioned a photo of her family at a Christmas tree farm on Instagram.

“This year our family has reason to further broaden our smile … baby number four is on the way!! I am a lucky, lucky girl…”

Image zoom

In the photo, Capshaw, 39, and Gavigan pose with their children: son Luke Hudson, 8, and daughters Eve Augusta, 5, and Poppy James, 3.

The actress didn’t share how far along she is and coyly hides her belly behind her daughters, making it hard to guess.

Capshaw and Gavigan have been married since 2004.