Jessica Capshaw Debuts Baby Bump in Beachy, Form-Fitting Getup
The Grey's Anatomy actress is expecting her fourth child with husband Christopher Gavigan
Fourth time’s the charm!
Mom of three Jessica Capshaw was glowing as she premiered her baby bump at ELLE‘s Women in TV event at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood on Wednesday.
The Grey’s Anatomy star brought summery charm in the dead of winter in a strapless, form-fitting peach-colored dress and loose, beachy waves.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Capshaw and husband Christopher Gavigan, who have been married since 2004 and are already parents to Luke Hudson, 8, Eve Augusta, 5, and Poppy James, 3, revealed in December that they are expecting their fourth child.
“This year our family has reason to further broaden our smile … baby number four is on the way!! I am a lucky, lucky girl…” Capshaw captioned a sweet photo of her family at a Christmas tree farm.
The actress did not share how far along she is, nor when the baby is due.
— Andrea Park