Jessica Capshaw is all smiles while daughter Eve Augusta, 10 months, stays more serious during Britax and Buick's The Red CARpet Safety Event presented by SpokesMoms, held Saturday at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Spotted: Jessica Capshaw Is All About Eve

Say cheese!

“I don’t have slim children. I have hearty ones,” the Grey’s Anatomy actress, 35, recently joked to PEOPLE.

“My son [Luke Hudson, 4] was almost 9 lbs. My babies keep getting heartier. [Eve Augusta] is crawling like a crazy little monkey — she can move like a butterfly. She’s amazing.”