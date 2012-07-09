Meet Poppy James Gavigan!

"It kind of hadn't hit me that I have THREE children until I saw this picture," Capshaw, 35, writes. "I am so lucky!!!"

It certainly seems as if the grass is greener on the other side for Jessica Capshaw.

In a sweet snapshot posted to her WhoSay account, the Grey’s Anatomy star cuddles with her newest daughter, Poppy James (check out that head of hair!), as she is surrounded by the proud siblings, Luke Hudson, 4½, and Eve Augusta, 20 months.

The actress and her husband Christopher Gavigan welcomed their third child on June 20. “Our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude upon the arrival of our baby girl,” the couple told PEOPLE following the birth.