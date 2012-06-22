Jessica Capshaw Welcomes Daughter Poppy James

The Grey's Anatomy star, 35, gave birth to her third child, daughter Poppy James Gavigan, on Wednesday, June 20, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Jessica Capshaw and Christopher Gavigan‘s delivery surprise is here — and it’s a girl!

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 35, gave birth to their third child, daughter Poppy James Gavigan, on Wednesday, June 20, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude upon the arrival of our baby girl,” the couple tell PEOPLE.

Poppy joins elder siblings Eve Augusta, 20 months, and Luke Hudson, 4½.

“I don’t really think about what the challenges are going to be,” the actress told PEOPLE in March.

“I keep thinking about how lucky we are. For some reason, even with the third one, it really is never, ever lost on me that every single baby is a miracle.”

Capshaw and her husband, co-founder of The Honest Company, announced the pregnancy in January.