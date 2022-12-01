Jessica Brown Findlay and Husband Ziggy Heath Welcome Twin Baby Boys — See the Sweet Photo!

Jessica Brown Findlay and Ziggy Heath tied the knot in Sept. 2020

Published on December 1, 2022 01:01 PM
Jessica Brown Findlay Reveals She and Husband Ziggy Heath Have Welcomes Twins
Photo: Jessica Brown Findlay/instagram

Jessica Brown Findlay is a mom of two!

The Downton Abbey alum and husband Ziggy Heath welcomed twin sons on Saturday, Nov. 5, she revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In a selfie holding the newborns against her chest with a blanket over them, the new mom, 33, gazes into the camera as her sons face each other.

"🎆5.11.22🎆Our boys!🎆, " she captioned the photo, adding, "Remember Remember x."

Congratulations poured in for the couple, who first shared their pregnancy news in September when Brown Findlay debuted her bump at the Venice International Film Festival's closing ceremony.

Jessica Brown Findlay, Ziggy Heath attends The hanging sun red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. The hanging sun red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 in Venice, Italy. - 10 Sep 2022
Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

The Brave New World actress opened up about her in-vitro fertilization journey on International Women's Day in March, sharing a video where she gave herself shots on Instagram.

"Happy International Women's day! We do hard things and then go dancing x 💃🏻🕺🏻💃🏻," she wrote at the time.

"IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heartbreak," she continued. "Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what."

"Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven't but know what this is. I thoroughly recommend doing it all in Vintage Clothing," she concluded.

Jessica Brown Findlay at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022
Marilla Sicilia/getty

The former Harlots costars tied the knot in Sept. 2020, the same weekend Brown Findlay turned 31.

Findlay shared a black-and-white photo from the special day, in which she wore a three-quarter-length sleeve wedding dress embellished with lace and a small beaded headband in her swept-up hair.

She shared a second photo as well, exhibiting her excitement as she jumped on a bed, wearing a strapless red dress.

"♥️wins every time," Findlay wrote in the caption for the sweet snapshots. "A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE. And now what a birthday! X I love you. ♥️"

