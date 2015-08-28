Jessica Biel supported her younger brother Justin at the launch of his accessories line's new collection, one of her first post-baby event appearances

Jessica Biel Looks Fabulous with Look-Alike Brother - as She Reveals the Most Magical Moment of Motherhood

Jessica Biel played the role of supportive big sis on Thursday, stepping out to one of her first big events post-baby to back her look-alike younger brother Justin Biel‘s BAREITALL + BARE AW15 accessories collection launch.

The 33-year-old actress, who welcomed son Silas Randall with husband Justin Timberlake in April, looked trim in a fitted pair of high-waisted navy culottes and a sheer lace blouse at the Santa Monica, California, event celebrating Justin’s socially responsible travel accessories label, BARE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new mom’s face was glowing as she posed alongside her brother and toted one of the BARE Autumn/Winter 2015 bags.

Justin, who serves as the brand’s director of communications, opened up to PEOPLE at the event about his other role: new uncle.

“It’s an amazing thing, and it’s amazing to see Jessica become a mom. I’m the closest uncle, and it’s an amazing opportunity for them, and I’m so excited for them,” he said. “I’m just thrilled to get to know the little guy as he grows up.”

Image zoom



Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Sipa USA



The 30-year-old, who also told PEOPLE he’s going to “spoil the s—” out of little Silas, said motherhood has given Jessica a “new level of confidence” and “calm.”

“As a mother she is just so in her element, and so centered, and I think it has a lot to do with that,” Justin said.

Jessica also spoke about parenthood for the first time, telling E! News about her favorite parts of being a mom.

“Probably the moment he wakes up from a nap,” she said. “He’s looking around and you creep up and look over the crib and he looks up and he goes, ‘Sigh.’ Just a gummy mouth, no teeth, just a big smile, happy that you’re alive and you’re just looking at him. That’s probably the most magical.”

Jessica helped Justin and his friend, designer Grason Ratowsky, start the line (which he previously called a “passion project”) in 2013. Thursday’s party also promoted the company’s #BareItAll Campaign, which features everyday people posing nude with accessories from BARE.