Pregnant Jessica Biel Heads to a Roller Rink for a Birthday Party

The actress, who is expecting a baby with husband Justin Timberlake, visited a roller rink in Los Angeles

Jessica Biel‘s due date is rapidly approaching, but she’s not letting her bump slow her down!

The mom-to-be, 33, who’s expecting her first child with husband Justin Timberlake any day now, stepped out for a birthday party at Moonlight Rollaway in Glendale, California, on Friday.

Biel paired casual white pants with a matching cardigan and grey t-shirt, opting for comfy, strappy sandals. The actress brought a beautiful spring flower arrangement and toted a water bottle to the roller rink party.

The star and producer of the upcoming The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea has been spotted out a lot late into her third trimester — from dinner with friends to grocery shopping at Whole Foods.

The couple, who were married in 2012, first confirmed they were expecting (after months of speculation) when Timberlake, 34, shared a sweet Instagram kissing Biel’s bare baby bump in January.

“Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I’m getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN’T WAIT. #BoyorGirl #YouNeverKnow #WeDontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets,” he wrote.

The “Mirrors” singer is being awarded the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday — hopefully their bundle of joy waits to arrive until after Dad’s performance!