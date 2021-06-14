Jessica Biel Opens Up About Welcoming 'Secret COVID Baby' Phineas, Calls 11-Month-Old 'Cute as Hell'

Jessica Biel is loving her role as a boy mom of two.

The actress, 39, caught up with Dax Shepard on the most recent episode of his podcast Armchair Expert and opened up about the birth of her youngest son Phineas, 11 months, and how her family dynamic has changed since welcoming a second child.

In January, Justin Timberlake confirmed that he and Biel welcomed their second son during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The couple is also parents to their 6-year-old son Silas.

"I had, like, a secret COVID baby," Biel told Shepard. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with son Silas | Credit: Justin Timberlake/Instagram

The mom of two explained that, at the time, she was "really getting nervous" as she was unsure if Timberlake was going to be allowed in the hospital room for Phineas' birth due to COVID restrictions.

"The hospital restrictions had just changed. And there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation," she recalled.

Luckily, Timberlake was allowed to be present for the birth of their second child.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel | Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

"I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared," Biel added.

As a mom of two, Biel told Shepard that the "balance of everything is very different and super hard."

"Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like," she said.

Still, The Sinner star said having a family of four is "amazing."

"It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool," she continued. "Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."

Biel also spoke about whether or not she wants her sons to follow in their parents' footsteps.

"My knee-jerk reaction is 'Oh God, no. Please no," she admitted. "But then I look at these kids and I'm like, 'Oh s-, they're probably going to be musical. What are we going to do? Like, not let them play the piano or not let them take a voice lesson if that's their passion?'... I don't want to be that parent to stifle a dream."

Biel added: "But man, if my kid would just be like, 'Let's go learn about corn in Iowa.' [I'd be like], 'Great.' I would so much rather them be an engineer or something."