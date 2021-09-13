"I needed a full education all over again," Jessica Biel says of relearning the parenting basics after having her second baby, son Phineas

Jessica Biel Says She Needed to Relearn Baby Basics with Second Son: 'I Started from Scratch'

Jessica Biel had to brush up on her baby basics after welcoming her second child.

While appearing on Monday's episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the actress, 39, discussed life at home with her two sons, Phineas, 13 months, and Silas, 6, and her experience with taking care of a baby for the second time.

Asked by Kotb, 57, if she experienced a "relearning process" when it came to baby No. 2, Biel replied without hesitation, "Oh yes."

"I remember going, 'When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?' I felt like I forgot — it was amnesia," she explained. "I started from scratch all over again, and I didn't expect that. I just sort of thought, 'Well, I'm an expert now. You know, I've done this before, and I can do it again.' No, I needed a full education all over again."

Biel. who shares her two kids with husband Justin Timberlake, also shared new details about the relationship between her two sons, including that Silas thinks his little brother Phineas is "hilarious."

"He finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that's really cute," she added. "He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother's doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He's so sweet, and he's just a lovely guy. We're pretty lucky. They're sweet boys."

However, Biel revealed there is one thing Silas isn't so happy about.