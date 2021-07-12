Jessica Biel Launches New Wellness Brand to Create Products She Can 'Really Stand Behind as a Mom'
The actress, producer, and mom of two co-founded Kinderfarms, a health and wellness brand for families
Jessica Biel knew she wanted something different when it came to wellness for her family, which includes sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months, and husband Justin Timberlake, 40.
Searching for pain-management for teething babies, Biel, 39, was frustrated by her options in the pharmacy aisle.
"You read the back of these labels and then when you start looking up what some of these things are, it doesn't fit my values as a mom," she tells PEOPLE exclusively.
The actress and producer connected with Jeremy Adams, a natural products entrepreneur, and the two bonded over being parents "and how hard it was," she adds.
"We just said, 'You know what, we can do better than this,'" Biel reveals. "It's like once you have the information and then you start to research different ingredients, you start to think more about like, 'Well, I wouldn't put that in my body. Why would I put it in my kid's body?'"
Now Biel and Adams, alongside co-founder Greg Willsey, have launched Kinderfarms, a clean and effective health and wellness brand for families.
"It's creating an option for families who have different value sets," says the star, "and would like to have some kind of opportunity to make a different choice for their kids."
RELATED: Jessica Biel Opens Up About Welcoming 'Secret COVID Baby' Phineas, Calls 11-Month-Old 'Cute as Hell'
The company's flagship product, Kinderlyte, is a natural, medical-grade hydration that helps with all forms of dehydration without artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors. Kindersprout, which launches next month, is a plant-based organic protein shake for kids.
Kinderfarms will also donate 1% of all sales to support families globally through the 1% For The Planet campaign.
"The most important thing was to create products that I really felt I could stand behind as a mom and as a woman and a wife," Biel says. "And say to my family and my friends, "I really trust that the ingredients in these products are effective and non-toxic, just cleaner. That's the priority."
- Jessica Biel Launches New Wellness Brand to Create Products She Can 'Really Stand Behind as a Mom'
- How Author Harma Hartouni Overcame Abuse, Anti-Gay Bullying and Near-Fatal Car Crash to Exceed His Dreams
- Sunisa Lee, First Hmong American Olympic Gymnast, Talks Achieving Her Dream and Being an Inspiration
- Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Details Including Title Using Britney's Lyric Is 'Incorrect and Incomplete': Publisher