See Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Take Sons Trick-or-Treating in Harry Potter Halloween Costumes

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made sure their kids had a magical Halloween!

On Sunday, the couple and their two sons, Phineas, 14 months, and Silas, 6, dressed up as various characters from Harry Potter to go trick-or-treating as a family.

Biel, 39, shared a series of photos from the holiday to Instagram, featuring the actress dressed as Professor McGonagall, Timberlake, 40, as Dumbledore, Silas as Harry Potter and baby Phineas as Hedwig, Harry Potter's pet owl.

"Last night at MAGIC hour ✨🧙🏻‍♀️," Biel writes.

In September, Biel appeared on an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna where she discussed life at home with her two sons and her experience with taking care of a baby for the second time.

Asked by Kotb if she experienced a "relearning process" when it came to baby No. 2, Biel replied without hesitation, "Oh yes."

"I remember going, 'When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?' I felt like I forgot — it was amnesia," she explained. "I started from scratch all over again, and I didn't expect that. I just sort of thought, 'Well, I'm an expert now. You know, I've done this before, and I can do it again.' No, I needed a full education all over again."

Biel also shared new details about the relationship between her two sons, including that Silas thinks his little brother Phineas is "hilarious."