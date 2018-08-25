Jessica Biel Shares Adorable Family Photo of Justin Timberlake & Son Silas in the Netherlands

Jessica Biel is living her best life on husband Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods tour.

While in the Netherlands on Friday as a part of the European leg of his tour, Biel, 36, shared a photo of herself, Timberlake, 37, and their 3-year-old son Silas walking along the beach.

“Do we look European?” The Sinner actress captioned the post.

“Because we sure feel European! Summer, please never end… thank you #MOTWtour for such an incredible adventure,” Biel added.

For the outing, the famous family opted for casual, beach friendly outfits.

Biel wore an oversized white T-shirt with denim shorts while Timberlake and Silas wore sweats.

Before visiting the Netherlands, the mother of one shared a moment from their stop in Denmark earlier this month.

The actress posted a video of herself pulling off a Cirque du Soleil move, seemingly from she and Timberlake’s hotel room.

“This is my husband indulging my total irrational Cirque du Soleil dream,” Biel wrote.

In the clip, Timberlake can be seen pulling Biel in the air by her ankles before she propels herself into a handstand.

“(Cirque du Soleil, if you’re reading this CALL ME),” Biel added.

Timberlake’s tour also took them to the city of love where they showed off PDA under the Eiffel Tower.

“Midnight,” Timberlake captioned a photo of himself planting a smooch on Biel’s cheek.

Biel also shared a sweet kiss with Silas.

“If that pic doesn’t say ‘City Of Love’ then I’m out…” Timberlake captioned a different photo of Silas kissing his mom Biel in front of a beautiful Parisian building.

When it comes to how they keep their romance alive, Biel credits their healthy relationship to hard work.

“We’re lucky enough to go and stay in different places and live in different places while we work and that’s definitely part [of having a strong marriage],” Biel said during an appearance on the Today show last week.

“But, honestly, I just really feel like you have to work hard.”

“That doesn’t change if you work at home or in an office or you’re on tour. It doesn’t change, the work doesn’t change,” Biel said on the show.