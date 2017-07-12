Jessica Biel is opening up about what makes her marriage to singer Justin Timberlake work

Jessica Biel on the Reality of Parenthood: 'You Think You're a Selfless Person, and Then You Realize You're Not'

Jessica Biel has mastered the small screen, marriage and motherhood — but not without learning a few life lessons along the way.

The Sinner actress opens up about life with husband Justin Timberlake and their son Silas Randall in a revealing interview for Marie Claire‘s August issue, as she graces the cover of the glossy’s first-ever sustainability issue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You think you’re a selfless person, and then you realize you’re not,” Biel, 35, spoke candidly of life as a mother. “These little people come around, and they require so much, and your schedule is really not your own … and it’s very clear that it’s your life now revolving around this dude.”

She added: “I’m not that person who feels like, ‘Oh, my whole life changes for my kid, but it does.’ ”

Image zoom Credit: Txema Yeste

Image zoom Credit: Txema Yeste

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Biel and the “Suit & Tie” singer welcomed little Silas, now 2, in April 2015. The headline-making addition came nearly three years after the lovebirds first tied the knot in 2012, following five years of dating.

“We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honest. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things,” Biel told Marie Claire of what makes the couple’s happy marriage work.

Image zoom

“Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!”

FROM PEN: How Alicia Silverstone Maintains a Strict Vegan Diet For Her Son Without Judging Other Moms

She and Timberlake share one major similarity: their journey from child stars to adult ones. The actress has long been in the industry, starring in the hit 7th Heaven back in her teen years.

“My Hollywood experience as a young person was never one of those True Hollywood stories where I was left alone to my own devices with no parental supervision,” she said in the cover story. “There was always somebody with me.”