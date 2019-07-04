Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Celebrate the Fourth with Son Silas: 'Think We Have Enough Flags?'

Fourth of July means family time for Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake.

The couple spent America’s birthday on Thursday together, along with their son Silas, 4, who cradled closed to mom in an Instagram that Biel shared.

“Think we have enough flags?? Happy 4th!! 💥🇺🇸” The Sinner actress, 37, captioned her photo, featuring her holding her young son while walking beside Timberlake, 38, who was holding red and blue balloons.

The Grammy-winner opted not to dress in line with the holiday, however, wearing a green flannel, dark jeans and a brown hat. Biel, meanwhile showed off her patriotic side in a second Instagram photo.

The actress was all smiles in the second photo, holding a flag in each hand while wearing American flag-themed sunglasses and a brown jacket, which had the American flag imprinted on it.

Silas, along with a blue shirt and white shoes, represented America with his choice of shoe attire, sporting red, white and blue sneakers.

Biel and Timberlake have been married since 2012, having tied the knot at Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy. Over the years, the couple have supported one another throughout their accomplishments, including Timberlake receiving his honorary Doctor of Music degree in May.

The singer was celebrated by Berklee College with the honorary doctorate and delivered a speech that included a sweet shoutout to his wife, as well as an Instagram photo of himself holding up his new credentials, while wearing a cap and gown.

“No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… I’m a DOCTOR!! 🤣👨‍🎓 But, for real… THANK YOU to @berkleecollege for this incredible honor—I’m very humbled and grateful,” he captioned the post.

One month after celebrating her husband’s accomplishment, Biel was hit with criticisms after she she had lobbied with known anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. against a California state pro-vaccine bill.

Following the social media backlash against her, Biel addressed the situation, claiming she was not anti-vaccination as it had seemed.

“This week I went to Sacramento to talk to legislators in California about a proposed bill,” Biel wrote on Instagram. “I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians.”

Despite Biel’s claims, her lobbying against SB 276 indicates her stance is not for vaccinations, as the California state bill that she is against would limit medical exemptions from vaccinations without approval from a state public health officer.

In January, the World Health Organization named vaccine hesitancy — the “reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability” — as one of the top threats to global health in 2019.