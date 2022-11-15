Jessica Biel Is Still 'Finding That Balance' as a Mom of 2: 'You Have to Take Time for Yourself'

Jessica Biel is still working on taking time for herself as a mom of two.

The actress, 40, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna where she shared that it's "so hard" to give herself a deserved break from her busy schedule with two sons.

"[Being a mom] is probably the No. 1 most un-sexy job in the world for the most part," she said with a laugh. "It's the best job, most days, and then it can be such a challenging job."

"But I think it is important to go on date nights. You have to take the time for yourself. It's so hard," she admitted. "I'm trying to take my own advice. I'm not good at it and I'm still working on finding that balance in my life."

Biel shares two kids, sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 7, with husband Justin Timberlake.

The Candy star also shared what she's trying to teach her two little boys.

"Being curious about the world, being curious about other places you're not from, that you have never been to. That is important to me," she told co-hosts Kotb and Bush Hager. "I am a constant student of the world and I hope my kids have that same love as well."

Biel and Timberlake, who have been married for a decade, renewed their vows last month as they celebrated their milestone anniversary on Oct. 19.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!" wrote The Sinner star in a celebratory anniversary post on Instagram, showcasing a variety of beautiful photos of the pair dressed up looking fashionably formal and in activewear on vacation.

"Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," added Biel.

"10 years ain't enough!" Timberlake captioned his own anniversary post. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

Biel revealed in September 2021 that after having a second baby, she experienced a "relearning process."

"I remember going, 'When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?' I felt like I forgot — it was amnesia," Biel said on Today with Hoda and Jenna. "I started from scratch all over again, and I didn't expect that. I just sort of thought, 'Well, I'm an expert now. You know, I've done this before, and I can do it again.' No, I needed a full education all over again."