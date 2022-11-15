Jessica Biel Is Still 'Finding That Balance' as a Mom of 2: 'You Have to Take Time for Yourself'

The actress shares sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 7, with husband Justin Timberlake

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 03:39 PM
Jessica Biel on TODAY
Photo: TODAY with Hoda & Jenna/Twitter

Jessica Biel is still working on taking time for herself as a mom of two.

The actress, 40, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna where she shared that it's "so hard" to give herself a deserved break from her busy schedule with two sons.

"[Being a mom] is probably the No. 1 most un-sexy job in the world for the most part," she said with a laugh. "It's the best job, most days, and then it can be such a challenging job."

"But I think it is important to go on date nights. You have to take the time for yourself. It's so hard," she admitted. "I'm trying to take my own advice. I'm not good at it and I'm still working on finding that balance in my life."

Biel shares two kids, sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 7, with husband Justin Timberlake.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Candy star also shared what she's trying to teach her two little boys.

"Being curious about the world, being curious about other places you're not from, that you have never been to. That is important to me," she told co-hosts Kotb and Bush Hager. "I am a constant student of the world and I hope my kids have that same love as well."

Biel and Timberlake, who have been married for a decade, renewed their vows last month as they celebrated their milestone anniversary on Oct. 19.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-biel/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Biel</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-timberlake/" data-inlink="true">Justin Timberlake</a> Share Rare Photos of Sons on Father’s Day: ‘My Two Favorite Melodies’
Justin Timberlake/Instagram

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!" wrote The Sinner star in a celebratory anniversary post on Instagram, showcasing a variety of beautiful photos of the pair dressed up looking fashionably formal and in activewear on vacation.

"Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," added Biel.

"10 years ain't enough!" Timberlake captioned his own anniversary post. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

Biel revealed in September 2021 that after having a second baby, she experienced a "relearning process."

"I remember going, 'When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?' I felt like I forgot — it was amnesia," Biel said on Today with Hoda and Jenna. "I started from scratch all over again, and I didn't expect that. I just sort of thought, 'Well, I'm an expert now. You know, I've done this before, and I can do it again.' No, I needed a full education all over again."

Related Articles
Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks. We're the wet bandits!
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Dress as 'Home Alone' Robbers for Halloween: 'We're the Wet Bandits'
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Share Rare Photos of Sons on Father’s Day: ‘My Two Favorite Melodies’
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Share Rare Photos of Sons on Father's Day: 'My Two Favorite Melodies'
Justin Timberlake on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Justin Timberlake Says His Secret to Remaining Youthful Is His Sons: 'Don't Let Them Grow Up Too Fast'
Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame
Hoda Kotb Says She's Certain She'll Find Love Again: 'I Can Sometimes Feel Him'
Justin Timberlake Says '10 Years Ain't Enough' on Wedding Anniversary with Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, pose with their daughters Jenna Bush, 26, right, and Barbara Bush, left, pose for photos prior to Jenna's marriage to Henry Hager at the Bush family's Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, Saturday, May 10, 2008. Barbara was her twin sister's maid of honor.
Jenna Bush Hager Describes George and Laura's Parenting Style — and the Lie That Got Her and Barbara Grounded
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6XYb_v5c5/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D justintimberlake's profile picture justintimberlake Verified 10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back! 1h
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Says Savannah Guthrie Is So Funny She Sometimes Worries They'll Get Fired: 'She Drops Bombs'
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Emotionally Reflect on Their Journeys to Motherhood
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Get Emotional as They Reflect on Their Journeys to Motherhood
Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a Sweet Home Alabama Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'
Reese Witherspoon Says She's Down to Make a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel: 'That Sounds Fun'
Justin Timberlake and his wife, the American Actress and bikini-clad Jessica Biel show off some PDA with a kiss out on the Mediterranean waters on their sun kissed Italian holiday
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share PDA During Italian Getaway
justin timberlake
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are a 'Mood' for Her 40th Birthday: 'I Celebrate You Every Day'
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb
Savannah Guthrie Says She and Hoda Kotb Bond Over Being 'Older Moms': 'It Gives You Perspective'
Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Reuniting With Daughter Mila During Summer Camp Pickup
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Daughter Mila's Harsh Critiques of Mom: 'You Do Look Better in Makeup'
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on trip with kids
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Enjoy Sunny Trip Away Together with Their Kids: Photos
jessica biel and justin timberlake
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Sweetest Family Photos