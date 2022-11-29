Jessica Biel Says She Feels Like She's 'Constantly Being Pulled in a Million Directions' as a Mom

The actress also shared the best piece of parenting advice she's ever received while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on November 29, 2022 01:54 PM
Jessica Biel
Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Jessica Biel is opening up about the challenges of finding balance as a working mom.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, the actress shared that she feels she's "constantly being pulled in a million directions" as a mom of two kids, sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 7, whom she shares with husband Justin Timberlake.

"It's not easy sort of balancing your whole life trying to be around your kids and spend time with your partners and friends, and time for yourself and then also your career," she admitted. "It's so hard."

"I don't think I've done it well necessarily yet," she said of trying to maintain a balance. "I feel like I'm constantly being pulled in a million directions, and I think I do that thing where I'm like, 'It's all great,' and inside is like a crazy turmoil of ocean waves crashing and I'm freaking out about trying to figure it all out."

Biel then went on to share the best piece of parenting advice she's received that has helped her find balance.

"You cannot do both at the same time. When you're wrestling on the floor, you're wrestling on the floor. Don't answer the phone, don't look at a work thing, don't text somebody, don't do any of it. You are wrestling on the floor," she shared. "That's what we do in my household. A lot of wrestling."

The KinderFarms co-founder, 40, shared similar sentiments earlier this month when appearing on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, noting that it's "so hard" to give herself a deserved break from her busy schedule with two sons.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessica-biel/" data-inlink="true">Jessica Biel</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-timberlake/" data-inlink="true">Justin Timberlake</a> Share Rare Photos of Sons on Father’s Day: ‘My Two Favorite Melodies’
Justin Timberlake/Instagram

"[Being a mom] is probably the No. 1 most un-sexy job in the world for the most part," she said with a laugh. "It's the best job, most days, and then it can be such a challenging job."

"But I think it is important to go on date nights. You have to take the time for yourself. It's so hard," she said. "I'm trying to take my own advice. I'm not good at it and I'm still working on finding that balance in my life."

The Candy star also shared what she's trying to teach her two little boys.

"Being curious about the world, being curious about other places you're not from, that you have never been to. That is important to me," she told co-hosts Kotb and Bush Hager. "I am a constant student of the world and I hope my kids have that same love as well."

