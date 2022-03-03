Jessica Biel celebrated her 40th birthday with husband Justin Timberlake and their two sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 19 months

Jessica Biel Receives Sweet Birthday Cake and Card from Sons Silas and Phineas: 'We Love You Mom'

Jessica Biel is celebrating her special day with her boys.

On Thursday, The Sinner actress shared a series of photos on Instagram in honor of her 40th birthday, reflecting on a sweet celebration for the milestone with husband Justin Timberlake and their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 19 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one photo, Biel smiled as she carried Silas and Phineas in her arms. Other snaps showed the colorful birthday card and cake her boys made that read, "We love you Mom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

jessica biel jessica biel

Left: Credit: Jessica Biel/Instagram Right: Credit: Jessica Biel/Instagram

They also made Biel a hand-written sign that hung on their fireplace above several balloons. "Happy Birthday Mommy Mom!!!!" it read, signed with Silas and Phineas' names.

"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo," Biel captioned the post. "Now celebrating 40 with 🎂 and 🎈 with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y'all."

Under the post, Biel received a number of birthday wishes from other stars including Zoe Saldana and Zooey Deschanel.

jessica biel Credit: Jessica Biel/Instagram

Biel opened up to PEOPLE last year about how she and Timberlake have adjusted to parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which baby Phineas arrived.

"It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow," the actress said in July. "But you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."

Biel went on to praise the "huge" support from the pod schools in their area: "It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn't go crazy."