Actress Jessica Barden Reveals She Quietly Welcomed a Baby: 'I Absolutely Love Being Someone's Mum'

The End of the F------ World actress Jessica Barden says she was "pregnant this whole year"

Jessica Barden has big news: She's a mom now!

The 29-year-old English actress, known for her role on Netflix's The End of the F------ World dark comedy series, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she quietly welcomed her first baby. She shared a throwback photo from her pregnancy to accompany the post.

"If I didn't reply to you and you felt like I was avoiding you it's because I was pregnant this whole year ✌🏻 Thank you to everyone I worked with in Australia, I am so grateful I got to work pregnant and I couldn't of done it without everyone's care and support," she wrote.

"I absolutely love being someone's mum 🥰 I will never post my child on here so this is still a meme account," Barden added.

Several of her famous followers reacted to the surprise in the comment section, including Tommy Dorfman, who wrote, "SO F------ COOL YOURE THE BEST."

Sharon Osbourne said, "CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL! 🙌❤️," and Erin Foster commented, "This is how I had to find out!"