Jessica Alba Adorably Works Alongside Son Hayes, 3½: 'Tempted to Let Him Take Over for the Day'

Jessica Alba has the cutest little co-worker!

The Honest Company founder, 40, shared a sweet snapshot on Instagram earlier this week, showing herself getting to work at her desk as her 3½-year-old son Hayes sat alongside her. She captioned the adorable mother-son moment, "Hayesie boo makin this Monday a lil sweeter."

"Tempted to let him take over for the day while I live my best toddler life lol," she added.

In May, Alba — who also shares daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 9½, with husband Cash Warren — took her The Honest Company public with an IPO that valued the brand at $1.44 billion. The mom of three rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square with her children at her side to celebrate her clean lifestyle brand's initial public offering.

She compared the near-decade of work and the grit it took to take Honest public to pregnancy, jokingly calling it a "nine-year gestation period."

"Every single moment has mattered so much and I learned so much along the way," she told PEOPLE at the time. "You know when you're pregnant and every month when your baby goes from a walnut and then eventually it's like the size of a grapefruit, then it becomes a melon. Every stage feels so different and new. Once you actually have the baby, you're like, the real work has now started. That's how I feel today."

For Mother's Day later that month, Alba praised her kids, explaining that they are her "heart that walks around outside of my body."

"The three of you have given me the gift of hopes, dreams and possibilities I never knew existed and, most importantly, the courage to fearlessly go after it all. I love u my babies," she wrote, sharing a heartwarming family photo.

In January, the actress told PEOPLE about how she and her family stayed entertained during lockdown, listing TikTok as one form of fun she enjoys sharing with her daughters. "We learned TikTok," she said at the time, adding, "Cash hates them but the girls still love them!"