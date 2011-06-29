1 Trend, 3 Ways: Printed Maternity Maxi Skirts

Jessica Alba, January Jones and Tori Spelling look so chic in their maternity maxi skirts. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:55 PM
A chic maxi dress is a must-have for celeb moms-to-be. But now expectant actresses including Tori Spelling (in Toronto on June 16), Jessica Alba (on a lunch date in L.A. on March 10) and January Jones (running errands on June 8 in L.A.) are quickly becoming fans of floor-length skirts too.

Stylish and forgiving, these boho-style skirts give your bump more than enough space to grow. Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up our faves — for every budget — below.

Splurge

We just love the flattering diagonal stripe print on this Underbelly Full-Length Skirt ($195) by Ella Moss. You can dress it down with a white tank and flat sandals or dress it up with a flowy top and heels.

Affordable

From the crinkled fabric to the ombre dye pattern, Motherhood Maternity‘s Secret Fit Belly Tiered Maternity Skirt ($45) is the epitome of boho chic. Best of all? It features a supportive full-belly panel.

Bargain Buy

Go flirty with New Look‘s Maternity Floral Shirred Maxi Skirt ($24), which comes with an elastic tie-waist for extra comfort.

— Anya Leon

