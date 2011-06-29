Jessica Alba, January Jones and Tori Spelling look so chic in their maternity maxi skirts. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

A chic maxi dress is a must-have for celeb moms-to-be. But now expectant actresses including Tori Spelling (in Toronto on June 16), Jessica Alba (on a lunch date in L.A. on March 10) and January Jones (running errands on June 8 in L.A.) are quickly becoming fans of floor-length skirts too.

Stylish and forgiving, these boho-style skirts give your bump more than enough space to grow. Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up our faves — for every budget — below.



Splurge

We just love the flattering diagonal stripe print on this Underbelly Full-Length Skirt ($195) by Ella Moss. You can dress it down with a white tank and flat sandals or dress it up with a flowy top and heels.

Affordable

From the crinkled fabric to the ombre dye pattern, Motherhood Maternity‘s Secret Fit Belly Tiered Maternity Skirt ($45) is the epitome of boho chic. Best of all? It features a supportive full-belly panel.

Bargain Buy

Go flirty with New Look‘s Maternity Floral Shirred Maxi Skirt ($24), which comes with an elastic tie-waist for extra comfort.