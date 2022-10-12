Jessica Alba is passing on some family cooking gems to the next generation.

On Tuesday, the Honest Company co-founder, 41, shared a new cooking video with Seattle chef Matt Broussard on Instagram, featuring a "very special guest" — Alba's daughter Haven, 11.

Together, the three set out to make Kimchi Quesadillas. After a few takes of explaining the dish, the mom and daughter laughed throughout the whole process.

As they made the homemade tortillas used in the quesadilla, Alba recalled making tortillas with her own grandmother as a child.

"When I was little, I used to make tortillas with Gamma Gamma," she told her daughter. "She taught me how to make tortillas and I used to make them all the time with her."

"This is one of the things you need to know when you're Mexican," she said, adding, "Homemade, there's nothing like it."

In the caption of the fun video, the mom of three celebrated how her daughter's "vibe really just brings it to the next level."

"Growing up in a Mexican American home, tortillas were everything," she said of her upbringing.

"We legit ate them with every meal - and I used to make them with my grandma (aka gamma - cut the nostalgia)."

In addition to Haven, Alba and husband Cash Warren also share son Hayes Alba, 4½ and 14-year-old daughter Honor Marie.

Last month, the Honey actress reflected on Haven and Honor embarking on new schools — middle school for Haven and high school for her big sister.

"My kind, intelligent, silly, cute (not so baby 😫) girls started middle school and high school this week 📚✏️🚌📖📝," Alba captioned a set of three photos of the two girls posing in front of their front door.

Honor opted for a loose-fitting striped t-shirt and denim shorts with white sneakers, while Haven wore a black cropped polo shirt with high-waisted denim shorts and black and gray sneakers.