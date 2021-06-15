Jessica Alba Teaches About 'Giving Back' in New Kids' Book She Penned With Baby2Baby Co-CEOs

Jessica Alba wants to teach little ones about "empathy" and "giving back" with her upcoming children's book, A Bear to Share.

The actress co-authored the picture book with Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein. A Bear to Share, which is illustrated by Alicia Más, will be published by HarperCollins Publishers on Oct. 26.

"Our mission with Baby2Baby is to provide basic necessities for families in need and encouraging empathy and compassion in parents and children is more important now than ever," the founder of The Honest Company, 40, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "This book will help spread Baby2Baby's message of giving back and bring awareness to the important cause of providing children with the essentials they deserve."

This isn't the first time Alba has partnered with the nonprofit organization, which has provided more than 175 million necessary items like clothing and diapers to children in need. She also serves as a Baby2Baby ambassador and has helped out at fundraising and holiday distribution events over the years.

A Bear to Share book Credit: HarperCollins

Now, the three women want to teach children about acts of service. In A Bear to Share, a little girl named Tiana is torn after she's given a new teddy bear to replace her older, slightly worn teddy bear.

"Will Tiana have to lose the one bear she really loves? Or will she find room in her heart for two?" reads the press release, "...the young protagonist learns the importance of letting go and giving back to others in need."

"We are so proud to finally share our first children's book that supports Baby2Baby," Sawyer Patricof and Weinstein tell PEOPLE in a joint statement. "A Bear to Share embodies Baby2Baby's mission and teaches children the importance of giving back to those in need, no matter your age. We hope that Tiana and this book inspire readers to help children in their own communities by giving back in any way they can."

Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jessica Alba, The authors | Credit: Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Norah Weinstein

For senior editor Luana Kay Horry, the picture book is a way to encourage readers "to dig a little deeper, love a little harder, and give a little more."

Alba emphasized the importance of helping families in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while assisting at a Baby2Baby drive-thru distribution event in Los Angeles this past December. There, Alba, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow and other volunteers gave out items like blankets, soap and groceries to people who waited patiently in their vehicles.

"Even before COVID-19, the families we serve through #Baby2Baby were struggling to provide the basic necessities for their children. Now, they are struggling more than ever -making this the most challenging year and holiday season for so many," Alba wrote in an Instagram post about the event. "When Baby2Baby can provide these critical items, parents can put their extremely limited resources toward paying rent, putting food in their children's bellies and keeping them safe during this challenging time. "