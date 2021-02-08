"Looks like my Haysie is taking after his Papo!" Jessica Alba captioned the adorable clip, shouting out father-in-law Michael Warren

Hayes the Hoopster! Jessica Alba's Son, 3, Impressively Shoots a Basket — and Gets Nothing but Net

Hayes Alba might have a bright future on the basketball court!

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's 3-year-old son displayed some impressive hoop skills in a TikTok video cross-posted to the actress's Instagram feed over the weekend. Set to "Rasputin" by Boney M., the footage showed the couple's youngest child confidently tossing a yellow ball up at a lowered hoop outside, getting nothing but net to the cheers of those behind the camera.

After he makes the shot, his 9-year-old big sister Haven Garner enters the frame to sweetly hand the ball back to Hayes for another round.

"Looks like my Haysie is taking after his Papo! 🏀" Alba, 39, captioned the post, tagging her husband's dad: actor, artist and former college basketball player Michael Warren.

Alba recently opened up to PEOPLE all about how she and her family have managed to stay entertained during lockdown, listing TikTok as one form of fun she enjoys sharing with her daughters Haven and Honor Marie, 12.

"We learned TikTok," said the L.A.'s Finest star and Honest Company co-founder, adding, "Cash hates them but the girls still love them!"

Aside from becoming TikTok aficionados, Alba revealed that she also taught her girls how to make her coffee — noting which daughter is better at the kitchen task.

"I've trained the kids over quarantine on how to make coffee. Honor is better at it than Haven," the actress said. "Haven pretends like she can't; she's like, 'It's just too many steps! I just don't understand!' "

As for Hayes, Alba and Warren's youngest child recently celebrated his third birthday alongside his family, on New Year's Eve. In a sweet video, the proud mama shared several throwback photos of Hayes as well as adorable clips of him opening his birthday presents. She also featured photos of Hayes' Cars-themed party, which included a special birthday cake with an Oreo bottom.

"My NYE baby Hayes is 3!" Alba began her post. "This was a very difficult year, but this little ray of sunshine brought out the best in all of us EVERY DAY! "