Happy Birthday, Hayes! Jessica Alba Throws Adorable Llama-Themed Party for Son's Second Birthday

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's son Hayes turned 2 on Dec. 31
Jessica Alba wanted to make sure her son Hayes had a llama fun for his special day.
The actress, 38, and her husband Cash Warren celebrated their youngest child, who turned 2 on Dec. 31, with a party of about 60 guests including close family and friends in Los Angeles.
Alba and her friend Elizabeth Mathis co-hosted a joint birthday for their sons Hayes and Kaliq with a party theme inspired by The Honest Company‘s diaper prints, All the Alpacas.
In addition to the fun decor — including a sweet tablescape from Target — and colorful balloon art, guests dined on Peruvian food by caterer Kitchen Mouse, sipped on Pisco Sours by Cocktail Academy and noshed on a custom dessert table and birthday cake by Sweet and Saucy.
And the activities were also right on theme with a Pin the Tail on the Alpaca game, large llama piñata, a kid-friendly ball pit, a bounce house and a balloon artist.
Kid’s band The Beat Buds also played live music throughout the day.
Furthermore, Alba’s Honest Company made a donation to Heifer International to provide an alpaca to a family in need living in the Andes Mountains of South America.
Ahead of the party, Alba marked her son’s milestone year with a sweet tribute video, which she shared on Instagram.
“Hayes is 2🎂! My NYE baby boy Hayes born 12/31/2017,” she wrote along with the nearly three-and-a-half-minute clip, which included photos of when Hayes was born and videos with his big sisters Haven, 8, and Honor, 11.