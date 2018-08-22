Honestly Hayes! Jessica Alba's Son Models Her Company's Diapers as They Release New Fall Prints

Hayes Alba is already a natural model.

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba‘s 7-month-old baby boy is grinning ear to ear as he wears a panda-print diaper — and matching bib! — from his mama’s Honest Company — in a photo the actress and businesswoman shared to her Instagram account.

"Hayesie boo is loving our BEST diaper ever @honest! It's new and avails to shop now … Try it and let me know what you think!" Alba, 37, captioned her photo, where Hayes is is wearing a cute panda-print bandana bib.

She added, “Major leak protection = Holds 17X its weight in fluid, the core is made with an awesome mix of bio based materials and the new fit keeps the diaper snug on baby’s bum!”

The Honest Company's fall diaper prints Honest

Alongside the company’s sweet regular prints like trains, bunnies and strawberries, Honest just released a line of patterns perfect for the upcoming fall season.

Retailing at $10.95 per pack (number of diapers per pack dependent on size), the new prints include Them Apples; This Way, That Way; Yes, Deer; Feathered Friends; and Little Forest.

On Monday, Alba moderated a panel of four other businesswomen to ask them about entrepreneurship, motherhood and more.

One special guest? Her daughter Honor Marie, 10, who gave an impassioned speech about female empowerment and the gender wage gap in the United States.

In a one-on-one chat with PEOPLE, Alba — who also shares 7-year-old daughter Haven Garner with husband Warren, 39 — revealed that she took maternity leave after giving birth to Hayes, but “I didn’t take as long as I wanted to.”

“We have a four-month maternity leave for women and two-month with men,” shared the Sin City star of her organization’s parental PTO policy. “We do work with families and parents when they come back. They can come back part time or work from home — we have a flex understanding of what that means for them. “