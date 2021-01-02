Hayes Turns 3! Jessica Alba Celebrates Her 'NYE Baby' on His Birthday: 'My Sweet Angel'

"This little guy has taught us all how to enjoy each moment to the fullest," Jessica Alba said

Jessica Alba showered her son Hayes Alba with lots of love on his birthday.

On Friday, the mom of three, 39, posted a heartfelt video montage on Instagram in honor of Hayes' 3rd birthday, which he celebrated on New Year's Eve.

In the sweet video, Alba shared several throwback photos of Hayes as well as adorable clips of her youngest child opening his birthday presents. She also featured photos of Hayes' Cars-themed party which included a special birthday cake with an Oreo bottom.

"My NYE baby Hayes is 3!" Alba began her post. "This was a very difficult year, but this little ray of sunshine brought out the best in all of us EVERY DAY! "

"Hayesie boo wakes up and runs into each day with a full heart ❤️ and curious mind," the Honest Company co-founder wrote of her son. "This little guy has taught us all how to enjoy each moment to the fullest."

"I love you my sweet angel baby boy 💙💙💙! This is 3!" Alba concluded the post.

In the clip, Hayes is seen waddling down the steps before walking into a room full of presents. He then sits down in a fuzzy chair and excitedly opens the gifts which included a train set, Cars toys and a Cars sleeping bag.

In the summer issue of Reveal, the magazine from Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, Alba and Warren discussed what their main goals are for their three children.

"One thing that Jessica and I are 100 percent aligned on is that we're not raising a--holes," Warren, 41, told the outlet. "If they get out of line, we're not going to stand for it. We've tried to maintain the values our parents taught us."